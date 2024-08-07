Back to School Bus Tour to stop at Fashion District Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Whether kids - or parents - are ready, we're inching closer to the first day of school.

As families get ready to head back to school, Fashion District Philadelphia is teaming up with The School District of Philadelphia to make sure every kid has all of the supplies they need.

This Friday, the Back to School Bus Tour is will be pulling up to the mall in Center City.

There's lots of fun on tap, from a parade with the 76ers Drumline, to The Sixers Stixers, and a Fashion Show presented by Philly Fashion Week.

Kids will come out to walk the rundway, and there will be a performance that the kids will choreograph.

Businesses in The Fashion District are also offering specials, promotions and deals during the event.

If you want to help, they are accepting donations of brand new school supplies.

The Back to School Bus Tour event is at Fashion District Philadelphia this Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.