Back to School: Buying the hottest technology without breaking the bank

The new school year is around the corner and the most expensive part of Back to School shopping is technology - everything from laptops to tablets to headphones.

The new school year is around the corner and the most expensive part of Back to School shopping is technology - everything from laptops to tablets to headphones.

The new school year is around the corner and the most expensive part of Back to School shopping is technology - everything from laptops to tablets to headphones.

The new school year is around the corner and the most expensive part of Back to School shopping is technology - everything from laptops to tablets to headphones.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The new school year is around the corner and the most expensive part of Back to School shopping is technology - everything from laptops to tablets to headphones.

The expense is a big headache and stressor for many families.

Dashia Milden is a mom of two who also happens to be the Money Editor for CNet. She gave us some savings tips.

Milden said number one when shopping for back to school is to always buy used instead of new, since kids don't need the latest and greatest.

"Refurbished tech is okay, totally fine to use," she said.

But it is key to look for refurbished tech that comes with a warranty and a return policy.

And Milden said to buy directly from the manufacturer, if possible. So for instance, check out the refurbished stock at Apple and Samsung.

If you can't find what you're looking, for hit the web and comparison shop the used sections at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

Other marketplaces like Decluttr and BackMarket can be good for older items. If price is your biggest consideration, Milden's next tip: consider old fashioned layaway.

"If you are going to use Amazon layaway, make sure that you are aware of your payment deadlines that you have to pay and when you're going to get that stuff," she said. "So if it's going to take some time, usually you're going to pay in four installments. School is right around the corner from my area, so that might not work, but if you have maybe a school date starting in September, you may have a little bit more time."

Milden also offers this tip: If you're going to use Buy now, Pay later or a credit card. then make sure you set yourself up to pay so you don't end up in a hole of debt you can't climb out of.

"Just making sure that you're looking at those payments, scheduling them, making sure you have the money set aside for them, that's the biggest takeaway," she said.

Also, be on the lookout for deals. You can set a Google price alert, which will let you know when the price drops on something you want to buy.

Also, consider using a browser add-on. It will scan the internet for all those available coupons and free shipping codes and automatically apply them all for you.