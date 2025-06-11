Ballers transforms The Battery in Fishtown into a social sports venue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pickleball craze is about to explode in Philadelphia with a new multi-sports social venue that's coming to Fishtown next month. It's called Ballers at The Battery, and Action News got an exclusive tour of this historic facility.

Ballers is bringing country club sports to the city. The Battery is an industrial building that was once a power station. Now, it's been transformed into this sports venue, featuring pickleball, squash and Padel courts. It also has four golf simulators, with a putt and chipping green, and a turf field for soccer.

"And not just play sports. After they play, stick around, have a bite, have a drink, use the locker room [ and ] bring your friends. I think that's what differentiates Ballers. It's not just about the sport, it's about the hospitality, the design, the music, the lighting," said Dan Bassichis, co-founder of Ballers.

The co-founders of Ballers showed Action News around the venue, which will also include a restaurant and bar, a gym, luxury locker rooms, a sauna and a recovery room.

The $7 million sports venue has the backing from some big-name investors, like Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, former Eagle Malcom Jenkins and tennis pro Sloane Stevens.

While there are no tennis courts here, the world's fastest-growing sport could get its break here in Philly.

"Padel is really catching on. A lot of ex-tennis players are really obsessed with padel," said Amanda Potter, another co-founder of Ballers. "It's a mashup of tennis and squash with a tiny touch of pickleball because the racket you hit with is not a string racket."

Ballers at The Battery opens in mid-July and is open to everyone. You can rent a court for an hour or become a member for as little as $99 to gain access to all of its amenities.

They have a soft opening event on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.