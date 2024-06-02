Ballet SunMi sets the stage for all ages to perform together

Children of all ages gathered at the Moore College of Art and Design today for a special ballet performance.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This dance studio started by Sun-Mi Cho has been making big moves over the last three years.

After growing up as a Korean adoptee, she seeks to make every stage inclusive for all ages and cultural backgrounds.

"Adult dancers and teen dancers and four year olds, they can share the stage together. Some of the teen students mentor their children and everybody working together and collectively to put something together like 'Lunar Dreams,'" said Cho.

Lunar Dreams is an original story that students within the studio performed at the Moore College of Art and Design.

"It's a really inclusive art form and it doesn't matter what your body type is. It matters where you start and then how you're going to progress. And for some kids, it's gaining confidence," said Cho.

