Ballroom debut taking center stage during the Roots Picnic at the Mann Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What was once considered underground, "ballroom" and "voguing" will be mainstage magnificent at the Roots picnic this weekend.

For the first time at the Picnic, performers in the LGBTQ community will battle it out on the iconic music festival stage, proving LGBTQ culture isn't just in the building - it built the building.

For more information on the Roots Picnic, visit: TheRootsPicnic.com.