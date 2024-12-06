Ban on skill games goes into effect in Bensalem Twp., with some exceptions

BENSALEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A ban on skill games in Bensalem Township, Bucks County went into effect on Friday.
The ordinance, passed in October, largely bans the machines anywhere in the township.
There are a few exceptions for a limited number of establishments with an active liquor license.
Smoke shops and corner market owners say they rely on the machines to attract business.
A major provider of those games, Pennsylvania Skill, has filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against the ordinance.
A hearing is set for January.