Bucks County community bans casino-style skill games with some exceptions

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Following a unanimous vote Monday night, skill games are now banned in Bensalem, Bucks County, with some exceptions.

During a township council meeting, Public Safety Director William McVey, at the request of the mayor due to complaints from the public, said his department had been looking into the issue for two years.

In 2023 there were 100 estimated skill games in businesses across the township. That number jumped to 170 in 2024, according to police.

The games can be found in businesses like delis, restaurants, bars, and convenience stores.

Police said the unregulated games threaten quality of life and public safety in Bensalem pointing to robberies, theft, and even drug use connected to the skill games.

"We've seen a proliferation of these machines and all types of businesses and we've also seen it welcome a criminal element," said McVey.

There are exceptions to the new rule for businesses and clubs with active, state-issued liquor licenses. However, they'll now have to monitor gaming areas with video surveillance and place them in areas visible to employees and not accessible to children.

The Bensalem solicitor said the guidelines are designed to mirror a proposal currently in the state Senate, Senate Bill 1142.

In response to Bensalem's new ordinance, Mike Barley -- a spokesman for PA Skill -- issued the following statement to Action News:

"Pennsylvania Skill is alarmed that Bensalem Twp. Supervisors would pass a measure that will hurt small family-owned businesses and fraternal clubs that benefit from the supplemental revenue from skill games.

We take the welfare of the communities where our games are located seriously and agree that the number of illegal gambling machines cropping up in communities across the state is a problem. A ban that includes legal skill games, however, is not the answer. It only jeopardizes the livelihoods of small businesses and fraternal groups already struggling because of inflation and other economic issues.

We advocate for what Gov. Josh Shapiro supports: skill game regulation and taxation legislation that will rid neighborhoods of illegal gambling machines, especially mini-casinos, without harming law-abiding business owners. The legislation also would provide tax revenue for the state to use on priorities such as transportation and mass transit.

Considering that the council is basing its ordinance on a casino-written piece of legislation, Senate Bill 1142, this tells us all we need to know about who is driving this effort. This is about protecting an internationally-owned casino. We urge Bensalem Twp. to prioritize their local businesses and fraternal clubs and not Parx Casino."

"My answer to that is we're doing this based on the public safety need for Bensalem Township, based on the data that we've had. I've seen a 40% increase of these machines in our township in one year," McVey said in response.

Anthony Ricciardi owns Ricciardi Mini Mart and Sunoco gas station in town with his family and six employees. He has four skill game machines he'll now have to get rid of as his business doesn't fall within any of the exceptions.

He says he's had no issues of violence or crime and calls the new ordinance a blow to his small business.

"As a small family-owned convenience store we work off of small margins, tight margins on our products so it's just one of those extra things that helps us with the bills and payroll," Ricciardi said.

He sparred with town leaders advocating for his business Monday night but leaders, including the Bucks County District Attorney, said the move was necessary.

"We hear it all the time -- victims of violent crimes always say, 'I didn't think it would happen to me until it did.' And as much as he believes that his establishment is safe, we know criminals target these facilities, these establishments because they know they're not regulated," said Bucks County DA Jennifer Schorn.

This ordinance is effective in 10 days. During this time the town will work to notify businesses they're aware of that would be affected.

The town also says they will not be seizing machines but rather fines and penalties could be enacted for non-compliance.

The City of Philadelphia took similar action earlier this year citing similar reasons of crime and violence connected to skill games.