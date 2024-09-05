Bandshell fire at Elmwood Park in Norristown was an act of arson, investigators say

The Fire Chief's Memorial Bandshell at Elmwood Park in Norristown, Pennsylvania was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fire that tore through a bandshell at Elmwood Park in Norristown, Montgomery County, was an act of arson, investigators said Thursday.

The blaze destroyed the Fire Chief's Memorial Bandshell in the early morning hours of Aug. 28.

The video featured above is from our original report.

The outdoor performance venue was nearly 100 years old, Norristown officials said.

Norristown Professional Firefighters Local 2335 / Facebook

According to investigators, the fire was started near a porta-potty at the back of the bandshell structure.

The flames spread from the back of the bandshell, eventually burning through the structure and engulfing the roof.

The two-alarm blaze was brought under control around 3 a.m.

Norristown Professional Firefighters Local 2335 / Facebook

The structure has been condemned and has been fenced off to visitors.

The search continues for the suspect or suspects who started the fire.

The building was dedicated by volunteers in 1936 to the fire chiefs and volunteer firefighters in Norristown.

Township officials have vowed to rebuild the bandshell.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977.