Dog club Bark Social abruptly closes Manayunk location to enter bankruptcy, company says

Bark Social is a one-stop shop for dogs and their owners featuring a cafe, a bar and bark rangers who keep your dog safe and entertained.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A social gathering spot for not just dogs, but also owners and dog lovers alike, abruptly closed in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood on Thursday.

Bark Social posted on social media that they were closing their doors at the end of the business day, adding that the company will enter bankruptcy.

"Bark Social relies on investors to fuel its growth. The company was in the middle of a growth round when financing that was expected fell through," the post said.

Previously featured on 6abc, the small start-up was a club for our four-legged best friends.

"Bark Social has been more than a dog bar - it's been a home for so many friendships, wagging tails, and unforgettable memories," the post went on to say.