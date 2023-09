Bark Social is a one-stop shop for dogs and their owners featuring a cafe, a bar and bark rangers who keep your dog safe and entertained.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bark Social in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood is a club -- for your four-legged best friend.

It's a one-stop shop for dogs and their owners, equipped with a cafe serving up coffee and bites to eat, a dog park that's managed by what they call "bark rangers" and a full bar.

It's a place where you can bring your dog, hassle-free, and socialize with friends.

There's even a retail space with dog treats, toys, and swag for pet parents.