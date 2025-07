Barricade situation unfolds following shooting in Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- There was a large police presence Saturday afternoon in Chester as a police barricade situation unfolded.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Engle Street around 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they say they found a man who had been shot.

The suspect then reportedly barricaded himself inside a home.

That barricade ended about three hours later, but no arrests were made.

No further information has been released at this time.