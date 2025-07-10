Bat-wielding man attacks gas station customer in Prospect Park, Delaware County

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Delaware County man is facing charges, including aggravated assault, after attacking a gas station customer with a bat.

The assault was caught on surveillance video. It happened Tuesday night around 11 p.m. at the Marathon gas station on Lincoln Avenue and Route 420 in Prospect Park.

Police say 35-year-old Brian Taylor is the suspect seen on video grabbing a bat out of his vehicle and swinging it wildly inside the store.

The victim told police he had never met his attacker.

"He was terrified. He had no idea what was going on, completely caught off guard," said Prospect Park Police Chief Dave Madonna.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim was inside waiting to play a skill game when Taylor walked up the side door with his bat and said, "Where's my money?"

The remark left patrons confused.

"We think this is a mistaken identity, but the true cause still is unknown," said Madonna.

Police say Taylor hit the victim in his arm, ribs, and back before he was able to run away.

Investigators located the vehicle Taylor had been driving and arrested him.

The video stunned neighbors.

"I have no words," said Sharon Mumma. "You see this guy, the one that he is targeting, he's just like, 'bro, what are you doing?'"

Some were concerned about this seemingly random attack, especially knowing that Taylor is out on bail.

"This is not good. I got a child, there's people's kids out here. It's the summertime. We don't want nothing to happen to our kids," said Lashanta Costen.

Taylor is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled later this month.