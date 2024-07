things to do in philadelphia

Battleship New Jersey to resume tours after months of maintenance repairs

USS New Jersey is back on the Camden waterfront following a 3-month-long renovation.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Tours will resume Wednesday on the Navy's most-decorated battleship.

Self-guided tours on the battleship New Jersey run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and guided tours begin at noon.

General admission is $10 per person and gets you a great view of the fireworks for the holiday week.