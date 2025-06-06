Bear spotted running through neighborhood in Langhorne, Bucks County

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- The search is underway for a bear that was spotted running through a neighborhood in Langhorne, Bucks County, on Friday.

The sightings happened in the area of Route 1 near the Our Lady of Grace cemetery.

Two videos obtained by Action News show the bear in the area. Police believe the videos are of the same animal.

In one clip, the bear is seen climbing a fence while it's being followed by a police officer and a game warden.

Authorities believe this is the same bear that has been seen in other parts of Bucks County recently, including the Doylestown area.

The bear is likely a yearling, authorities say, meaning it is now on its own after being raised by its mother and is looking for a place to live.

As of Friday afternoon, officials said they believed the bear was heading toward the area of Neshaminy Creek.

Residents are asked to call the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 1-888-PGC-8001 if they spot the bear.

The cemetery was locked down, but Our Lady of Grace school and church are a few miles aware and are not on lockdown.

