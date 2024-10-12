'Beat the Bomb' brings colorful blast of fun to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- You can team up with friends to tackle tactical games before getting blasted with paint, slime, or foam at 'Beat the Bomb'.

It is a dream come true for Alex Patterson and his team, who already have opened locations in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and now, Center City, Philadelphia.

Beat the Bomb is located at 1218 Chestnut Street and is typically open Tuesday through Sunday. They also have a bar and arcade lounge for guests to enjoy.

To learn more, visit their website.

