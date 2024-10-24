Beating the Odds: Coping with anxiety of a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Getting a breast cancer diagnosis can cause a lot of anxiety, but stress is also common during and even after treatment.

A local expert offers tips to bring it under control and Beat the Odds of Breast Cancer.

"It's unexpected, and it can be life-altering," says Tintu George, CRNP, a Jefferson Health nurse practitioner.

From experience in her own family, George understands how a cancer diagnosis upends normal life - then waiting for the next step adds to it.

"Time is critical in cancer. Our goal is to get a patient from their diagnosis to treatment as soon as possible," she says.

Jefferson Health's "Same Day, Next Day" program connects patients with an expert by telehealth within 48 hours even on weekends and evenings, to bridge that gap.

George's first advice: Pause and process all the information.

"So really trying to understand the diagnosis, the type of cancer, the stage of cancer you have, and come up with a plan with your provider," says George.

She says getting a plan in place usually eases initial worries.

Once treatment starts, concerns often shift to side effects.

For that, she notes that physical activity is a proven stress-buster.

Moderate-intensity exercise during and after treatment boosts overall health while lowering anxiety and depression.

There are many reputable online resources, but even regular walks help with both side effects and stress.

Jefferson offers many complementary therapies.

"Cognitive behavioral therapy, counseling, yoga, acupuncture, massage, relaxation breathing techniques," George says.

Recognizing the physical and emotional signs of anxiety is important, so you can get help when you need it.

George says with all the roles women play, this is a time to prioritize their own well-being.

And often, they learn from others in their shoes.

"I highly encourage patients to join a support group where they can meet other patients who are going through a similar situation and to get a different perspective," she advises.