Beloved baby Jesus statuette stolen from National Shrine of St. John Neumann in Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The nativity scene inside the National Shrine of St. John Neumann in Northern Liberties has been a fixture every Christmas season for the past several decades.

Church officials say it means a lot to them to always keep the shrine open to the public, especially in December and January when the manger scene is on display.

"There is no barrier because there is a subtle tradition in the church that you can go up and get a piece of hay and add it to your own manger scene. So, nothing is protected," said shrine Director Fr. John Kingsbury.

But sometime between this past January 6 and 7, someone stole the statuette of the baby Jesus from the display.

Kingsbury says he has no estimate of the statuette's monetary value, but it sure means an awful lot to him and the church.

"It's not made of precious jewels or gold," he says, "but it is an image for us of the birth of Christ. So, emotionally, this has strong values," said Kingsbury.

There are no suspects linked to this case, but investigators from East Detectives do want to speak with a man seen in surveillance images inside the Shrine who is considered a person of interest.

PICTURED: Police are searching for this man who is being called a person of interest in connection with the theft at the National Shrine of St. John Neumann.

Kingsbury emphasizes that neither he nor the archdiocese has any desire to prosecute the person, or people, responsible. He just wants the statuette returned.

"I would like them to get help. The image has a strong meaning for us because it has a history for us. It's not something like we just bought it. There's an attachment," he says.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Philadelphia police.