'Tooty' the French bulldog stolen in Wilmington, Delaware home break-in

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are investigating after a man's 2-year-old French bulldog, Tooty, was stolen during a home burglary.

Police say the crime occurred around 1:15 a.m. Friday near N. West Street and E. Matson Run Parkway.

Tooty's owner, Jahmeir Snow, says no one was home at the time. Snow says he usually takes Tooty with him to work, but he left her at home because she's in heat. Looking back, he wishes he hadn't strayed from his normal routine.

Tooty

"Now that she's gone, my mind is racing constantly. Sometimes it's even hard to focus on the road. I'm constantly reminded of her because she's right there as my passenger," Snow said.

"I feel like someone kidnapped my child," he added.

Police have not released any suspect information, but video obtained by Action News purportedly shows the moments the burglar walked off with Tooty in a cage in the middle of the night.

IMAGE: Video captures suspect in theft of French bulldog in Wilmington on May 30, 2025.

Snow says the burglar broke down the door to get in, then, for some reason, fired shots inside. There's now plywood where glass used to be and a bullet still lodged in the door frame. Snow says important documents, electronics, clothes and shoes were also taken.

"All the other stuff is material, but the dog is the main thing we're worried about because I can't replace her, ever," Snow said.

Police have been investigating since Friday but are now turning to the public for help in finding the dog and identifying the burglary suspect.

Snow says he has no idea if he was targeted, but French bulldogs are a popular and expensive breed. Law enforcement experts say thieves target them to possibly resell or demand ransom from owners.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilmington police.