Suspect sought for stealing nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from Bensalem Home Depot

Authorities say he walked out with two air conditioner units, a DeWalt saw, and a Milwaukee Grinder, valued at $946.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, June 17, 2024 11:34PM
BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bensalem, Bucks County are searching for a man who stole nearly $1,000 worth of products from Home Depot.

Surveillance pictures show the suspect at the store on Rockhill Drive last Monday.

Authorities say he walked out with two air conditioner units, a DeWalt saw, and a Milwaukee Grinder, valued at $946.

He left in a black car, possibly a Mercedes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

