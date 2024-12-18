Porky is scheduled for a checkup at the Ross Mill Pig Farm in Jamison. Once he passes the exam, he will be available for adoption

Ham on the lam finally captured by Bensalem police after a month on the run

Porky is scheduled for a checkup at the Ross Mill Pig Farm in Jamison. Once he passes the exam, he will be available for adoption, not for breakfast.

BENSALEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Bensalem police can finally say they are bringing home the bacon after trapping a ham that's been on the lam.

A little piggy, that has been on the loose for an entire month, has now been captured.

Action News has been following the search for "Porky" the pig.

The elusive swine finally fell for a special trap on Tuesday, near Newport Mews Drive in Bensalem Township.

Porky is scheduled for a checkup at the Ross Mill Pig Farm in Jamison. Once he passes the exam, he will be available for adoption, not for breakfast.

