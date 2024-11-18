Police in Bucks County search for elusive pig on the loose

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County have been on a wild goose chase for the last few weeks.

More accurately, they've been on a wild hog chase.

Authorities in Bensalem Township are on the lookout for an elusive pig that has been evading capture. Residents in the area say they've seen and fed the pig, but haven't been able to capture it.

The pig was last spotted off of Bensalem Boulevard and Flushing Road, according to local leaders.

Police are asking that if anyone sees the slippery pig to call the non-emergency number at 215-633-3719.

Image provided by Bensalem Police Bensalem Police

Officers say they worry the animal may accidentally wander into a roadway.

Once in custody, officials say the pig will be taken to a rescue, checked by a veterinarian, and put up for adoption.