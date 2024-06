Berks County teen angler breaks Pa. record with white perch caught in Delaware River

The 2-pound, 3-ounce White Perch set a new state record in Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old angler from Berks County broke the Pennsylvania record with a white perch caught he caught in the Delaware River.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission says 19-year-old Christopher Barrett of Mohnton, Berks County, caught a two-pound, three-ounce white perch near the Commodore Barry Bridge.

Barrett made the catch while fishing with his dad on April 14.