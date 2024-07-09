Best early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event exclusive to Prime members and it's almost here. A bunch of Prime Day deals have already begun and you can find the best early sales right now. From top-rated tech to just-have beauty, shop the best Amazon deals now.

Best Prime Day deals

Best tech deals

Sony SRSXB13/B Extra Bass Portable Waterproof Speaker for $34.99 (42% off)

INSIGNIA 42-inch Class F20 Series for $129.99 (28% off)

All-new Amazon Echo Spot for $44.99 (44% off)

Ring Wired Doorbell Plus for $99.99 (33% off)

Amazon Echo Frames (3rd Gen) for $169.99 (43% off)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $169 (32% off)

Best deals under $100

Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) for $99.99 (62% off)

Bose SoundLink Flex for $99 (34% off)

Case-Mate Soap Bubble IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch/Case for $13.99 (30% off)

JBL Tune 230NC TWS for $44.95 (55% off)

Chefman Countertop Microwave Oven for $79.99 (20% off)

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker for $79.99 (47% off)

Best home and kitchen deals

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum for $249.99 (55% off)

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for $149.99 (42% off)

Crest 3D White Toothpaste for $11.99 (20% off)

Bestqool Red Light Therapy for $159 (31% off)

CHEFMAN 6 Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer for $69.99 (42% off)

LEVOIT Smart Humidifier for $63.97 (20% off)

Best pet deals

Bedsure Foldable Human Dog Bed for $99.99 (29% off)

Auroth Tactical Dog Harness for $21.24 (15% off)

Tractive GPS Pet Tracker for Dogs for $33.34 (34% off)

Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box for $299.97 (40% off)

PHOEPET No Pull Dog Harness for $14.25 (49% off)

Best beauty deals

Braun Electric Shaver for $99.94 (23% off)

FOREO LUNA mini 3 for $103 (58% off)

St.Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzer Mousse Foam for $29.92 (32% off)

