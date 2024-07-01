Best laptop deals for summer and back-to-school season

With summer here and back-to-school season around the corner, laptops are in high demand. Here are some of the best current deals if you're on the lookout for a new one.

Best laptop deals

Acer Aspire 3

6% off Amazon Acer Aspire 3 $299.99

$321.99 Shop now at Amazon

This Acer Aspire 3 laptop is a great option for those who aren't looking to spend more than $300. It has a 15.6-inch full HD display and 128 GB of hard disk storage.

MacBook Air

15% off Amazon MacBook Air 2022 $849

$1000 Shop Now at Amazon

This 2022 MacBook Air is currently 15% off. With a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 8 GB RAM storage and 256 GB of hard disk space, this is a great option to get a MacBook at a lower price.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

37% off Best Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 $199.00

$319.00 Shop Now at Bet Buy

Save $120 with this deal, and get this slim Lenovo laptop that is perfect for backpacks, work totes and travel. The IdeaPad is small but mighty, with a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen and 4 GB of memory.

ASUS Chromebook

33% off Amazon ASUS Chromebook $187.00

$279.99 Shop Now at Amazon

For under $200, this bestselling laptop has all you need and more. You'll get a 14-inch HD screen, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage with this thin, portable laptop.

HP Envy 2-in-1

33% off Best Buy HP Envy 2-in-1 $699.99

$1049.99 Shop Now at Best Buy

Save $350 on this great HP Envy 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop, which boasts 16 GB of RAM and 1024 GB of total storage capacity.

