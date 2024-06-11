Best pickleball paddles and gear to bring to your next game

Pickleball is still one of the best and most entertaining summer sports you can play with your friends or family. It's a simple paddle game that's a cross between badminton and tennis and it's super easy to master. Check here for the full list of rules if you're a newbie. You can also find the best pickleball paddles and beginner sets below to help you start your own team.

Best pickleball paddles and gear

Best for beginners

This beginner paddle comes from a small business and is approved by the USA Pickleball association. It has a cushion grip and is incredibly lightweight for ease of use. It has a fiberglass face which the brand says should help prevent misses and is better for consistent hits. Shop it now on sale.

Paddle weight: 7.5 ounces

Most shock absorbent

Another USA Pickleball-approved option, this paddle is used by professionals, according to the brand. It has a uniform surface that offers better control during fast-paced games and allows for better spin shots if that's your preferred technique. The grip itself is shock absorbent too according to the brand, allowing you to consistently hit every shot without tiring your wrists.

Paddle weight: 8 ounces

Best paddle and ball set

This set comes with all the essentials for a new player. You'll get two pickleball paddles and four balls which can be used both indoors and outdoors. Both paddles have a comfortable grip which is also sweat-resistant, according to the brand. Plus, the whole set comes in a carrying bag for portability.

Paddle weight: 7.5 ounces

Best overall set

This is another set and is also USAPA-approved. It comes with two racquets, two indoor balls, two outdoor balls and a pickleball picker (so you don't have to bend down every time to grab the ball). The set is mostly geared towards beginners but is a great option if you need a lightweight set that combines everything you need to play. The racquets feature shock absorption and cushioned grip, similar to those on tennis rackets, for ease of use.

Paddle weight: 7.8 ounces

Best set with net

This set is the only option that comes with a pickleball net. It's the best option for most players as it comes with four paddles, a net and four balls. The net and paddles come with a carrying case too and the whole set should just take five minutes to set up, according to the brand.

Paddle weight: NA

Best paddle for pros

This one is the best pickleball paddle for experts. It's USAPA-listed and also approved for tournament play. It has a grippy handle and a fiber skin which works better for spin and control. It's shock absorbent too and comes extremely highly rated by Amazon customers for its lightweight design and performance.

Paddle weight: 8.5 ounces

Best ball set

If you need to stock up on balls, choose this bestselling set. It comes with 12 balls and is available in four colors. They're resistant to dents, making them durable compared to most other options on the market. And, since they're USA Pickleball approved, they can be used by both amateurs and pros.

