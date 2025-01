Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.

It happened at North Broad Street and West Erie Avenue at 2 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating.

The victim died at the scene.