Bird flu infections in cats linked to raw pet food, officials say

NEW YORK -- The New York City Health Department has rolled out a few tips for pet-parents after two cats from two separate households were infected with bird flu.

One of the cats infected with the bird flu was an 8-month-old kitten on the Upper West Side that consumed raw chicken from Savage Cat, a company that makes raw pet food.

A veterinarian said the kitten had to be euthanized.

"We took swabs and submitted them to Cornell, we admitted the kitten to the hospital, continued all care, including 24 hour oxygen and continue to deteriorate, and unfortunately had to put the kitten to sleep the next day we got the positive results for the flu," the vet said.

The Health Department says pet owners should avoid feeding their furry loved ones raw food or milk. If a pet has consumed raw foods and begins showing signs of illness, a veterinarian should be contacted immediately.

Cats should be kept indoors, according to the department. And when walking dogs, it is best to avoid dead or sick animals.

Additional information on mitigating the spread of the bird flu can be found here.

Meanwhile, Savage Cat issued a warning to their clients in February after a cat in Colorado had gotten sick with H5N1.

The company was notified of the sick cat at the end of January. That cat has since then recovered.

Savage Cat notified their clients regarding correlations between its raw cat food and the bird flu. Preliminary testing of the raw cat food was tested and returned "not negative."

Further isolation testing is required and officials are still awaiting those results. The company said they are working with the FDA and gathering information.

Health experts are advising New Yorkers not to feed pets raw food or raw milk. They also are providing pet owners to prevent their cats from roaming outside where they could come into contact with wild birds or other animals.

Some signs to watch out for in cats include cloudy or runny eyes, coughing, sneezing or difficulty breathing.

The current risk to New Yorkers of bird flu remains low.

"Bird flu viruses present a wider risk to the general public only if the virus develops the ability to transmit between people - which we have not seen," Acting Commissioner of the New York City Health Department Dr. Michelle Morse said.

