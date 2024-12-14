Blue Mountain is expecting a big crowd this weekend

LOWER TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- It's expected to be a busy weekend for ski resorts as skiers and snowboarders head north to take advantage of the snow.

"This was my first day out, kind of icy, but good to be out finally have some cold temperatures," said Rikki Frailey, of Reeders, Pa.

There's a flurry of activity at Blue Mountain in the Poconos. The resort has been open for two weeks, and people have been waiting to get back with peaked interest.

"Super committed, I mean, we've been waiting 200 days for this place to open back up," said Michael Mann, of Kutztown, Pa.

While there hasn't been any real snow yet, they've got that under control.

"We're actively making snow, it's been a cold snap here. We'll probably continue to produce until Sunday afternoon," said Nick Delich, Director of Mountain Operations.

Snowboarders say the conditions have been great so far.

"I thought it was going to be really icy and I mean they did a good job this year with snowmaking," said Michael Mezbizer, East Brunswick, N.J.

Folks say the secret to having a good day on the slopes is good balance.

"And good knees," said Gennie Deitz, of Morgantown, Pa.

Otherwise, it's all downhill from there. So if skiing or snowboarding isn't your thing, there's another way to head down the slopes -- tubing.

"We are home to the county's largest tubing park, we have 56 lanes," said Delich.

Visitors from Texas say they came specifically for the tubing experience.

"It's fun because you don't really find down south places to go and tube," said Joshua Alen, of Beaumont, Texas.

"This is so much fun, you still get to tangibly touch the snow, enjoy the ride down the mountain slope," said Yolanda Peterson, of Beaumont, Texas.

Employees say they always have the most terrain prepared for the holiday season, now that the kids are home from school or on college break. This weekend they plan to have even more slopes open to accommodate the expected big crowds.