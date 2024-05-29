Philadelphia singer-songwriter gives back to community with scholarship awards

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Singer-songwriter Jill Scott's return to Philadelphia is to continue her good deeds for the community that raised her.

As founder of Blue's Babe Foundation, Scott is awarding scholarships to four deserving high school graduates.

"I wanted something. Something magical. Something else for my life," recalls Scott.

As a Grammy Award-winning singer, movie/TV star, and North Philadelphia native, Scott knows the feeling of wanting more.

"I really had a difficult time going to school, sometimes I didn't have transportation," said Scott.

Her goal, as founder of Blue's Babe, is to eradicate those hurdles for deserving scholars of North Philadelphia and Camden.

The foundation, named for her grandmother, Blue, has been going strong for 20 years.

"It shows me I have a community around me that sees what I'm doing, and sees my hard work, and is giving me a reward for it," Scott says.

"Especially being from North Philly, it's not too many people who get an opportunity like this," said Sophia Parker, recipient of this year's scholarship.

On Wednesday, four scholars were awarded donations to help provide for books, food, and housing, among other expenses.

Many of them grew up going to Camp Jill Scott, a free summer program for Philadelphia's youth.

"It's not just a summer camp, and they say see you next year. They will do everything in their power to help you," says scholarship recipient Lawrence Harris.

"I have had them help me with volunteer hours to graduate high school. They've helped me get in contact with other jobs. They've helped me with resources to record audiobooks. They've helped me in ways I can't even explain," Harris added.

"I see that challenges, challenges don't stop you from growing, they don't. They are just a part of it. And you have to knuckle up and go through the challenges, and work hard and remain positive," says Scott.

In addition to the scholarship awards, Mural Arts will unveil a mural in her honor at her alma mater Philadelphia High School for Girls on Thursday.