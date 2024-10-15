Both presidential campaigns continue to stump in Pa. with election just 3 weeks away

Pennsylvania and its 19 electoral votes have generated the most attention by far from the Democratic and Republican presidential campaigns.

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- Both presidential campaigns will be in the Philadelphia area again Tuesday.

The Republicans and the Democrats have spent a lot of time, money, and energy in Pennsylvania, trying to get the state to swing their way.

The polls are close as both campaigns work hard in an effort to end on top.

President Joe Biden will be in South Philadelphia on Tuesday night, headlining the Philadelphia Democratic Party's "Get Out The Vote" dinner. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will also be in Chester and Montgomery counties Tuesday, making stops.

On the Republican side, GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance will be in Lafayette Hill, hosting a roundtable event at the Union League Liberty Hill.

On Monday night, former President Donald Trump held a town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. He took questions from the crowd for around 90 minutes, with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem serving as moderator.

Immigration was among the top issues for many voters in the audience.

"Immigration scares me," said Jen Riddell, of Eagleville. "I travel for work [ and ] I've seen a lot of the cities as I travel, it just feels not as safe as it used to be."

"I want the borders closed, I want the American people first," said another town hall-goer.

"The number one issue for me is that we gotta protect our homeland -- gotta protect our borders," added Duane McCarty, from Lafayette Hill.

As for Vice President Kamala Harris, she rallied voters in Erie on Monday, telling the crowd the region is one of the most influential in presidential elections, with the vote in Erie County often predicting the national result. Harris also touched on some of the hot topics of this year's race.

"Because ours is a fight for the future and it is a fight for freedom," said told the crowd.

Gwen Walz, the wife of vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, was in Wayne on Monday, also stumping for votes.

Harris is expected back in Philadelphia for another campaign event on Wednesday.