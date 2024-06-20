The film is the latest in the 'Apes' franchise.

Box office hit 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' gets home release date

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" roars into your home July 9 on Digital and August 27 on 4K, Blu-Ray and DVD.

LOS ANGELES -- The Apes could soon be headed to your home.

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" arrives to digital retailers on July 9 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD August 27.

Not only do you get the movie, there are plenty of extras, including 14 deleted/extended scenes with optional commentary by director Wes Ball.

The bonus feature "Inside The Forbidden Zone: Making Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" brings viewers right to the Australian set as the cast trains at Ape School and builds this new world.

The 4K UHD edition includes custom artwork as well as "Inside the Lens: The Raw Cut," an alternative cut of the film with unfinished special effects that'll be side-by-side with the final cut of the film while Ball, editor Dan Zimmerman and VFX supervisor Erik Winquist give commentary.

The latest story in the Apes saga leapt hundreds of years in the future after Caesar's reign as a new ape leader is building his empire.

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" made more than $376 million worldwide at the box office.

Wes Ball told On The Red Carpet he wanted to make viewers feel like it's all real.

"You feel like you're 200 feet up in the air, hopefully you feel like you're there with them and that danger's there and it all feels real."

