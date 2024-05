Truck overturns on I-95 SB near Academy Road

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A box truck overturned on Interstate 95 southbound, causing traffic backups in Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near Academy Road.

Action News has been told the crash also involved an empty school bus that had no children onboard.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the collision.

At least one lane of traffic has been getting by.

