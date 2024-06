'Brats' world premiere held at Tribeca Film Festival in New York City

Andrew McCarthy, one of the members of the "Brat Pack," brought his fellow young stars together for the documentary.

Andrew McCarthy, one of the members of the "Brat Pack," brought his fellow young stars together for the documentary.

Andrew McCarthy, one of the members of the "Brat Pack," brought his fellow young stars together for the documentary.

Andrew McCarthy, one of the members of the "Brat Pack," brought his fellow young stars together for the documentary.

NEW YORK CITY -- It was a big night on Friday for a new documentary about some iconic stars of the 1980's.

The world premiere was held for 'Brats' at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Andrew McCarthy, one of the members of the "Brat Pack," brought his fellow young stars together for the documentary.

Among them was Jon Cryer, who was on the red carpet Friday night.

'Brats' will premiere only on Hulu on June 13.

Hulu is owned by the same parent company as ABC Owned Television Stations.