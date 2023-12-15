New Pennsylvania law makes porch pirating, stealing packages a felony

Pennsylvania now joins 8 other states, including New Jersey, where porch pirating is a felony

The new law focuses on repeat offenders and uses a grading system to increase penalties if the thief had prior mail theft convictions.

The new law focuses on repeat offenders and uses a grading system to increase penalties if the thief had prior mail theft convictions.

The new law focuses on repeat offenders and uses a grading system to increase penalties if the thief had prior mail theft convictions.

The new law focuses on repeat offenders and uses a grading system to increase penalties if the thief had prior mail theft convictions.

A new law in Pennsylvania makes porch pirating a felony.

It was introduced by Bucks County Senator Frank Farry.

RELATED: New Pennsylvania laws you need to know about for 2024

There are now specific penalties for mail theft, including the theft of a package, bag or letter.

The new law focuses on repeat offenders and uses a grading system to increase penalties if the thief had prior mail theft convictions.

ALSO SEE: Philadelphia's ski mask ban becomes law

Pennsylvania now joins eight other states, including New Jersey, where porch pirating is a felony.