New Pennsylvania law makes porch pirating, stealing packages a felony

Pennsylvania now joins 8 other states, including New Jersey, where porch pirating is a felony
A new law in Pennsylvania makes porch pirating a felony.
It was introduced by Bucks County Senator Frank Farry.
RELATED: New Pennsylvania laws you need to know about for 2024
There are now specific penalties for mail theft, including the theft of a package, bag or letter.
The new law focuses on repeat offenders and uses a grading system to increase penalties if the thief had prior mail theft convictions.
ALSO SEE: Philadelphia's ski mask ban becomes law
Pennsylvania now joins eight other states, including New Jersey, where porch pirating is a felony.