Breast cancer survivors march to beat of a worldwide movement

'Let's Beat Breast Cancer' rallies like this one in Bristol, Pennsylvania, are drumming up awareness across the country and internationally.

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Over the next few weeks, advocates and survivors will be drumming up awareness for breast cancer across the country and internationally.

It's part of the "Let's Beat Breast Cancer" rallies hosted by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

Today's event was held at the town wharf in Bristol. Performances were held by the Positive Movement Entertainment Drumline and the Stibol Music school.

On September 21st, another drum rally will take place at Hinds Community Plaza in Princeton, New Jersey.

To learn more about the events and their cause, visit their website.

