NJ law enforcement couple charged with sexual crimes against children

Troopers surrounded Brian and Elizabeth DiBiasi's home in Hamilton Township before they were arrested on Wednesday.

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Two New Jersey parents who work in law enforcement are facing charges in connection with an alleged sex crime case against children.

Troopers surrounded Brian and Elizabeth DiBiasi's home in Hamilton Township before they were arrested on Wednesday.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the husband and wife are charged in connection with creating, producing and distributing images of child sexual abuse.

Records show Brian, 39, has worked with the Hamilton Township Police Department for 21 years and Elizabeth, 42, has been employed by the Mercer County Sheriff's Office for 18 years.

On Tuesday, Platkin said investigators received a tip that Brian allegedly distributed multiple files online showing nude images of his wife in the presence of children. He's also accused of mentioning children being present while he and his wife had sex.

"Sexual offenses against children are among the most serious crimes we charge," said Platkin. "It's especially disturbing when, as in this case, the accused are members of law enforcement."

Some residents told us they were concerned because there are many children in the neighborhood.

"People look like normal people and sometimes they're monsters underneath and that's scary," said Hart.

Mayor Jeff Martin and Chief of Police Ken DeBoskey said in a joint statement, "Hamilton Township has zero tolerance for crimes of this nature. We remain fully committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability within our community and our police department."

Mercer County Sheriff Jack Kemler said, "As the Mercer County Sheriff and a community leader, know that I have zero tolerance for (alleged) immoral acts in our community and within our ranks. Like many employers, we cannot control how people behave outside of the workplace and at home."

Both suspects are being held in Monmouth County Jail.

The sheriff's office said Elizabeth is suspended without pay as police continue to investigate.

Platkin said Brian is charged with causing or permitting a child to engage in a sexual act that may be photographed, filmed or reproduced (1st degree), engaging in sexual conduct that would debauch the morals of a child (2nd degree); possessing fewer than 1,000 images of child sexual abuse (3rd degree); distributing images of child sexual abuse (2nd degree); and possessing images of child sexual abuse with the intent to distribute (2nd degree).

Elizabeth is charged with engaging in sexual conduct that would debauch the morals of a child (2nd degree).