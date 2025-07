Suspects sought after armored truck robbery in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating an armored truck robbery in the Holmesburg section of the city.

It happened just after 12 p.m. Wednesday at Frankford Avenue and Ashburner Street.

Police say three suspects robbed a Brinks truck of about $3,000 and took the driver's gun.

No injuries have been reported.

There have been several armored car robberies throughout the Philadelphia area in recent weeks, though there is no word on whether this most recent robbery is connected.