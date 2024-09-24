Get an in-depth look at Springsteen and The E Street Band with footage of rehearsals, backstage moments and rare archival footage

Bruce Springsteen takes you behind the curtain in a new concert documentary

A new Hulu documentary will go behind-the-scenes with Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. See an in-depth look at how they create their concerts.

LOS ANGELES -- One of the world's most legendary performers Bruce Springsteen is inviting viewers to get an in-depth look at his creative process in a new documentary.

The new Hulu original, "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band" will feature footage from band rehearsals, backstage moments and rare archival footage.

Hear stories from members that have played with the band for over 40 years and personal reflection from Springsteen himself.

A new trailer debuted showcasing the massive shows the group puts on across the globe during their 2023-24 world tour.

You know the classics, "Born in the USA", "Dancing in The Dark," "I'm On Fire" and so many more. Now, get a personal viewing angle of the rehearsals that brings these iconic songs to life on stage.

The documentary is directed by Springsteen's longtime collaborator, Emmy and Grammy Award-winner Thom Zimny and produced by Bruce Springsteen.

Ahead of the documentary's release, ABC News' George Stephanopoulos sits down with Springsteen for an ABC News special titled, "Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets." See their conversation when it airs Sunday October 20 at 10PM ET on ABC and next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Jam out to "The Boss" when "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band" premieres on Hulu and Disney+ October 25.

