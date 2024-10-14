Brush fire quickly erupts into 3-alarm blaze in Roxborough

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A brush fire quickly evolved into a 3-alarm blaze in Philadelphia on Monday, prompting dozens of emergency crews to respond.

The flames started just before 1 p.m. on the 200 block of Port Royal Avenue in Roxborough.

Authorities say the blaze began as a brush fire, but by 2:45 p.m. it had spread significantly.

Firefighters say strong winds are making conditions difficult to battle the blaze.

No evacuations have been ordered but officials say that if people in the area see smoke entering their homes, close all windows and doors.

The fire has spread to one structure, according to emergency crews.

One firefighter has been reported injured and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No further details have been released. There is no word yet on what may have sparked the initial fire.