Bryce Harper's kitchen videos go viral in 'influencer era'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The MLB joked that Bryce Harper has entered his influencer era.

The league reposted about the Phillies slugger's videos, that are getting millions of views on TikTok.

Harper used the hashtag "#BaristaBryce" as he made coffee drinks.

He was even decked out in Eagles gear on Sunday.

The 32-year-old, who has three children with his wife Kayla, showed off his banana bread recipe in another video.

Even Harper seems to be surprised by his off-season kitchen vlogging. When one person commented: "Not in a million years would I have ever guessed that I'd open TikTok to a Bryce Harper latte video," the all-star responded, "Same man. Same."

