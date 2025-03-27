Warning about possible measles exposure at Starbucks in Bucks County

NEWTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Health officials in Bucks County are warning about a positive measles case that may have ties to a Starbucks.

According to the Bucks County Health Department, a vaccinated adult who recently traveled to Texas last week, while potentially contagious, tested positive for measles on Wednesday night.

The positive case prompted a warning to anyone who visited the Starbucks at 2896 S. Eagle Road in Newtown between 10:50 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on March 19.

RELATED: 5 key questions about measles answered amid outbreak

"Monitor for symptoms, especially a cough, runny nose or red eyes. Other symptoms of measles include headache, sneezing, and a red skin rash starting on the face and neck," the health department noted.

Officials said that the individual who tested positive experienced mild symptoms.

All other locations where the individual is known to have traveled have been traced, and people potentially impacted will be notified.

"Two doses of the vaccine will be 97 percent effective in preventing all illness. However, even though a vaccinated person can still get measles, they are more likely to experience a mild illness and are thus less likely to spread it," said Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker. "The best way to hold this virus in check is to have high levels of community vaccination rates."

Infected individuals generally begin to experience symptoms within 10-14 days of exposure.

