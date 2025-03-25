Bucks County man arrested after allegedly shooting at a Door Dash food delivery driver

RICHLANDTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Bucks County man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a food delivery driver.

Keilan Marshal McKeever, 32, was arrested on Monday in connection to a shooting that happened in Richlandtown Borough on Saturday.

Police responded to the 100 block of Cherry Street just before 10 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they determined a 19-year-old food delivery driver working with Door Dash was traveling down Cherry St. in his Honda Civic when the rear window of the vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to police.

The driver was not injured.

Police said it appeared to be an isolated incident and that the shooting was under investigation.

McKeever's bail was set at 10% of 200,000. He has a preliminary hearing set for April 3.

