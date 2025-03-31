Bucks County man on motorcycle killed by wrong-way driver on PA Turnpike in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A 50-year-old Bucks County man was killed by a wrong-way driver on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the I-476 northbound, near mile marker 67 in Washington Township, around 9 a.m. on Sunday after a report of a crash involving a group of motorcycles.

Police say a 24-year-old woman from Perth Amboy, New Jersey, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when she struck two motorcyclists.

One of the cyclists, identified as John Joseph Sweeney Jr. of Bristol, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sweeney was part of a small group of motorcyclists who were traveling on the turnpike at the time.

A 24-year-old man, also from Bristol, was injured in the crash and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest.

The wrong-way driver suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The roadway was temporarily shut down for the investigation but has since been reopened.

Sweeney's death has been ruled an accident.

The coroner's office, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office are conducting an investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Troop T Pocono Station at (570) 443-9511 and reference Incident Number PA2025-379419.