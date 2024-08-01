Police say 33-year-old Janelle Loveless is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Bucks Co. mother charged after infant left in hot car with outside temps reaching nearly 90 degrees

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A mother in Bucks County is facing charges after police say she left her infant unattended inside a hot car.

Police say 33-year-old Janelle Loveless is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

On July 5, a group of people called police after discovering the infant inside of the car in the 200 block of West Broad Street in Quakertown.

Police say the vehicle was not running, the windows were slightly cracked and the outside temperature was about 90 degrees.

The infant was treated at the hospital and later released.

