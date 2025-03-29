Bucks County teen among group getting special access, inspiration at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (WPVI) -- Many people get to see the magic of Disney through movies, TV shows and the theme parks, but they don't get to see how Disney makes that magic.

A local teen is among a group that got that rare opportunity on Friday. It's part of the Disney Dreamers Academy, which is happening at Walt Disney World Resorts in Orlando.

On Thursday, many of the teens came to a special part of Disney World that's off-limits to everyday people. It's called Disney University, and it's the place where all Walt Disney World careers start. It's also the place where teens in Disney Dreamers Academy got first-hand lessons from some of the brightest minds in the Disney company.

"It's allowing them to know that whatever their dreams are, they can dream it and they are within reach," said Shannon Smith-Conrad, who is a Walt Disney World ambassador.

It's a message Téa Vukosavljevic, from Churchville in Bucks County, takes to heart. The Blair Academy student, who has a passion for literacy, dreams of becoming a professor.

"I'm really excited to learn about publishing and communications. I think that's the most important thing in the world," said Vukosavljevic.

Disney Dreamers Academy is where the kids get a jump start, with insight and advice from leaders and so-called Imagineers at Disney.

Disney Dreamers Academy is an educational mentorship program that brings 100 kids from diverse communities across the country to Walt Disney World Resorts in Orlando for a four-day all-expense-paid trip. In its 18th year, the program encourages kids to explore careers, network, and dream up big futures.

They get encouragement from industry leaders and from celebrities like comedian Rickey Smiley, who broadcast his show live from Disney Dreamers Academy.

Grammy-award-winning musician and Willingboro native Adam Blackstone was part of that show. He also took time to share a special message with the Dreamers.

"We should all listen, be inspired by all the mentors here. Continue to listen, and I'm excited to be here with you today," said the South Jersey native who has been the musical director for artists like Rihanna and Janet Jackson.

Vukosavljevic has already started a nonprofit focused on literacy in Philadelphia. With workshops that give her a direct connection to some of Disney's most creative minds, she plans to go as far as her dreams will take her- while still staying close to home.

"I hope to stay in Philly, work in Philly and work with my nonprofit The Reading Trust to raise literacy rates," she said.

The kids weren't the only ones who got to go to those encouraging workshops. Their parents and guardians also attended sessions on how to help nurture and grow their kids' big dreams for years to come.

For more information on Disney Dreamers Academy, including information on how to apply for next year's class, click here: https://www.disneydreamersacademy.com/