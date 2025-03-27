Collingswood, NJ teen among hand-picked group of 'Disney Dreamers'

ORLANDO, Fla. (WPVI) -- This week, Walt Disney World is where dreams could become real for a special group of kids, including one from our area.

They're participating in Disney Dreamers Academy, which is in its 18th year. It's happening at Walt Disney World Resorts in Orlando, Florida.

Many of the kids who are participating in Disney Dreamers Academy are already making a difference in their communities while also overcoming their own obstacles. The all-expense-paid trip is not just for a vacation but also inspiration.

"It's truly allowing those students to know that they can do anything," said Walt Disney World Ambassador Shannon Smith-Conrad.

The Dreamers were the highlight of an afternoon parade in the Magic Kingdom.

Collingswood, New Jersey native, Finn Sullivan, who was chosen as a Disney Dreamer, never thought he would be in a Disney parade.

"At first I never thought I'd be chosen for this opportunity, but when I was, I was like so excited," said the senior at Collingswood High School.

The five-day program shows kids different career opportunities in Walt Disney World and beyond. It helps them see that what they may have thought of as impossible is actually very possible.

The educational mentorship program connects kids with professionals who can help them see their true potential.

On the first day of the program, the kids heard from Disney leaders and from celebrities like this year's "Dreambassador" actor Tyler James Williams, one of the stars of the hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary.

"Keep bringing who you are. Keep doing what you love," he told the crowd of students.

Williams' character, Gregory, is one of Philly's favorite TV teachers. On Abbott Elementary, his character inspires students, but he found himself being inspired by some of the students at Disney Dreamers Academy.

"Seeing them take action and their chaperones and parents come in with them, it reminds me why I did what I did and I think a lot of times we need that," he said.

Finn hopes to become an elementary school music teacher, creating spaces where kids of all abilities feel included.

"It's very important to make everyone feel included. Because if you don't feel included, you're like, 'What am I going to actually do with my life?'" he said.

More than 1,700 kids have already been a part of Disney Dreamers Academy. This year's group is about to join them in learning what it truly means to dream big.

"Today you are a dreamer," said Smith-Conrad, "but tomorrow you could be a leader, and that's what it's all about."