Piano instructor accused of sexually abusing students during lessons in their Bucks Co. homes

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A piano instructor is being accused of sexually abusing students in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Officials said the alleged abuse spans several years and began over 20 years ago, with the youngest victim being just five years old when it occurred.

Bucks County officials announced charges on Friday against 49-year-old Timothy James Shay, from Doylestown. He is facing several counts of indecent assault involving children under the age of 13, as well as the corruption of minors.

The allegations involve abuse that police believe occurred while he was giving piano instructions to children in their Bucks County homes.

A cyber tip by a mandated reporter directed investigators to the alleged abuse, according to officials.

"All of the boys in this case were incredibly young, with the youngest being just 5 years old when the sexual abuse occurred," said "What is especially concerning is that the abuse for all four victims occurred on multiple occasions," Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said during a press conference.

One victim described having been victimized more than 30 to 50 times, Schorn said.

"We will not abide by sex offenders using our children for their own sexual gratification," Schorn said.

Schorn said that Shay was teaching as recently as a week ago, adding that they fear there may be more victims.

Anyone who may be a victim or has information on this case is asked to call the Middletown Township Police Department.

He was arraigned on February 14 and his bail has been set at $1 million.

This is a developing story and will be updated.