Bucks County runner to represent Pennsylvania at Special Olympics USA Games

Karl Dickersbach's accomplishments have earned him a spot on Team Pennsylvania at the USA Games in 2026 in Minnesota.

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (WPVI) -- Across this area, athletes and coaches are getting the news they've been picked for the 2026 Special Olympics USA games.

And one of them is a real speedster from Bucks County.

On a bitter cold morning, Karl Dickersbach and the rest of Team Bucks load up for the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Winter Games.

Karl's main event is snowshoeing, where he can do a 7-minute mile.

But his real love comes in warmer weather.

Karl started Special Olympics in elementary school.

"With his height and his legs they let him run a little bit, and immediately that was his slot," says his father, Erik Dickersbach.

In no time, he was racking up medals - most of them gold.

"He's great at the pentathlon. He's great at the high jump. He's just a natural athlete," says Tom Delaney, one of his coaches.

"No matter where we put him, he does well," Delaney says.

Karl's done the Rocky Run, the Marine Corps 10-K, Broad Street Runs and the Penn Relays.

But his success is due to more than natural talent.

"He's probably one of the hardest workers on our team," remarks another coach, Lisa Rigefsky.

"He's very competitive with the other athletes," Delaney adds.

Yet Karl is always concerned his teammates are doing their best, too.

Coach Tom Delaney says Karl slips into a real zone when he runs.

"I'm riding a bike beside him to keep up with him because he runs that fast," he says with a laugh.

Melanie and Erik Dickersbach have really seen Karl grow through Special Olympics.

"It gives him a purpose. you know everybody needs purpose for something," Erik says.

And it gives him a close-knit social network every young adult needs.

The 26-year-old Karl now works part-time at a restaurant and a Home Depot.

"He's around people, and I think his confidence, a lot of that comes from Special Olympics," Erik notes.

"Karl," says Delaney, to a hail of cheers and applause in announcing his pick for the USA Games..

The Bucks County team is thrilled Karl will represent them in Minnesota next year.

And though there's a lot of training ahead, his coach expects good results.

"He's bringing home gold. No doubt in my mind," says Rigefsky.

