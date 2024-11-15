Building damaged by vehicle after fiery two-car crash in Bucks County

Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of a fiery crash in Bedminster Twp., Bucks County

BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Two cars and a building were damaged in a crash on Friday morning in Bucks County.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 6600 block of Easton Road (Route 611) in Bedminster Twp.

The circumstances of the crash are unclear.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the charred remains of a vehicle that had caught fire. Another car was nearby with heavy front-end damage.

Meanwhile, firefighters could be seen shoring up the damaged portion of a nearby building that was hit by one of the vehicles.

There was no immediate word on any injuries in this crash.