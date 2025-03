Burglar caught on video breaking into Jersey Mike's in Plumstead Township, Pa.

PLUMSTEAD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are trying to identify the burglar who broke into a sandwich shop in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Surveillance video shows the burglar throwing a rock through the front glass window at Jersey Mike's in Plumstead Township late Monday night.

Once inside, police say the man stole the cash register and ran out the back door, where his car was parked.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police.